Family shares legacy of plane crash victim

An East Texas pastor and one other person died in a plane crash Thursday near Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.

The passenger has been identified by his family as 39-year-old Trevor Morris.

His father, Calvin Morris, says their family is still processing their emotions. “I guess it is more of a numbness. I keep thinking, I’ve never been here before so I don’t know how to react”.

Trevor Morris was a father of five. His children range in ages from 14 months to 21 years old.

In 2009, Morris became the pastor of Union Hill Baptist Church in Brownsboro.

Union Hill Baptist Church Business Administrator Steve Goodrich says Trevor “was a man of God. It didn’t matter whether he was at church, at work, or at home. He lived what he preached."

While Morris’ death was a surprise, his father says, “I don’t believe his death was untimely. God is sovereign and He does not make mistakes. Trevor had a divine appointment. He will be thoroughly missed.”

Funeral arrangements have not yet been set, and church officials tell us they do not expect them to take place at Union Hill Baptist Church due to capacity limitations, but they say services will take place in East Texas.

