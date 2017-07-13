Gregg County officials searching for female burglar caught on camera

Gregg County officials are searching for a woman who they say burglarized a home on Independence Day.

The burglary reportedly took place in South Gregg County, in the Liberty City area, around 11:30 a.m. on July 4.

The woman can be seen walking around the outside of the property. The Gregg County Sheriff's Office did not release any details as to what items the woman stole from the home.

If you recognize the person in this video or know her whereabouts you are asked to contact the Gregg County Sheriff's Office at (903)- 237-2532 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903)- 236-STOP.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.