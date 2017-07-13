Woman found murdered in Oklahoma former Longview resident

According to Oklahoma police, a woman was found deceased on July 11 in a ditch near where another person had been found dead in a car the night before.



The woman, identified by police as Ashley Easton, 30, of Yukon, Oklahoma, was found in a ditch in Oklahoma City. Police say Easton was found by a person who spotted her body in the 8000 block of N. Air Depot, and called 911. They confirm that her body had trauma consistent with homicide.



Easton had attended Spring Hill High School in Longview in previous years, according to her personal Facebook page.



The night before, July 10, police had responded to a crash at Wilshire and Air Depot, just a few blocks from the scene where the woman's body was found. When officers got to the scene, they found a car on fire and a deceased man inside the vehicle. However, they say the man had trauma to his body that occurred before the crash happened. The man has not been identified.

Officials say they are investigating whether the two deaths are related, especially because they were in close proximity to one another in a narrow time frame.



Police say there have been no arrests made in the case yet, but ask that anyone with information should call the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.



