2 people transported to hospital after Jaws of Life call south of Longview

Two people have been transported to the hospital after a Jaws of Life call south of Longview.

About 1:20 p.m., Elderville Volunteer Fire Department was called to an area near the intersection of Easton Road and Highway 149 in response to a crash. Officials say the Jaws of Life were used to help at least one person who is trapped in a vehicle.

The condition or identity of the people in the vehicle has been released at this time.

