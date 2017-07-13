Marshall police searching for wanted sex offender

Marshall police are searching for a wanted sex offender.

Thursday, Marshall Police Department posted a photo of Kevin Gerome Scott, 23, who they say has a warrant for sex offender duty to register/prior conviction.

Scott is a black male, with black hair and brown eyes who stands about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. Scott has multiple tattoos.

To provide information on his whereabouts, contact the police department at 903-935-4575 or Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969.

