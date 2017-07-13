Marshall police searching for wanted sex offender

Firefighters are responding to a Jaws of Life call south of Longview.More >>
First responders are heading to the scene of a downed plane near Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.More >>
Thursday, Marshall Police Department posted a photo of Kevin Gerome Scott, 23, who they say has a warrant for sex offender duty to register/prior conviction.More >>
A Gregg County Sherrif Office deputy saved the day for a child at a local store in the sweetest way. Thalia Garcia was shopping with her daughter Wednesday and bought her ice cream at the store. The little girl dropped it and began to cry. Deputy Everette Lee Hurst spoke to the girl and offered to buy her another ice cream. The little girl's mom stated, "She was so happy! There are good cops out there!"More >>
