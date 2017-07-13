Deputy sweetens up little girl's day

A Gregg County Sheriff Office deputy saved the day for a child at a local store in the sweetest way.

Thalia Garcia was shopping with her daughter Wednesday and bought her ice cream at the store. The little girl dropped it and began to cry.

Deputy Everette Lee Hurst spoke to the girl and offered to buy her another ice cream.

The little girl's mom stated, "She was so happy! There are good cops out there!"

Garcia posted the picture Wednesday and Longview Police Department shared the post Thursday. Hurst’s gesture of kindness has resonated with East Texans, garnering hundreds of reactions on social media. So far, the original post has received more than 90 shares and over 200 reactions.

Comments on the post were mostly positive. One comment said, "Everett Lee Hurst would give you the shirt off this back."

