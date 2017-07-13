Harrison County searching for man after he allegedly assaulted a family member

Harrison County sheriff’s office is seeking assistance in locating a man allegedly involved in an assault with a family member.

According to Harrison County, Perry Lewis Brown Jr., 18 was involved in an alleged assault with a family remember at a residence on FM 9 in Marshall.

The assault occurred at approximately 7:30 p.m. on July 12 with a cousin, Brown then took a vehicle from the residence and left the scene as soon as 911 was called.

The vehicle was later located at the intersection of FM 9 S and FM 2685.

Brown was last seen fleeing the crash scene and into a wooded area. He is described as a black male, who is 5’7” tall, and weighs 140 pounds. Brown was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white t-shirt.

Anyone with info on Brown’s location is urged to call Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 903-923-4000.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.