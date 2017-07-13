Man who allegedly charged homeowner shot in foot, arrested

From the Palestine Police Department

PALESTINE, TX - On the afternoon of July 11, 2017, Palestine Police officers responded to the intersection of Fulton Street and Van Fleet Street in reference to a suspicious person call that escalated as gun shots occurred while officers were en route.

Officers made contact with Carlos Scott, 33, who had a gunshot wound to the foot. Witnesses on the scene claimed a homeowner shot Scott after Scott threatened the homeowner and aggressively charged him. An officer, who is trained emergency medical technician, attempted to treat Scott’s injury, but Scott spat on the officer.

Scott was arrested for Public Intoxication and Harassment of a Public Servant. Scott had his injuries treated at Palestine Regional Medical Center and was later transported to Anderson County Jail. Harassment of a Public Servant is a is a felony of the third degree and carries a potential punishment of up to ten years in prison and fine not to exceed $10,000.

This incident is still being investigated by the Palestine Police Department.