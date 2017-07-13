Crews responding to downed plane at Tyler airport, Pilot trapped inside aircraft

First responders are on scene of a downed plane at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport; The pilot is alive but trapped inside.

City officials say the private twin-engine plane went down as it was leaving the airport Thursday morning just after 8 a.m. Initially, officers worked to pinpoint the location of the crash.

Now, fire crews are working to extract the pilot from the aircraft.

There was an intense smell of fumes when officials arrived on scene however no flames were present and the plane was never on fire.

Smith County Sheriff's Department, ETMC Air One, and Tyler Fire crews are assisting.

The plane reportedly went down near a quarter-mile south end of the airport.

Smith County Sheriff's Officials say the aircraft was seen going down from the control tower at the airport.

KLTV is told that local crews are handling the emergency response and the FAA will handle the official investigation into what led to the crash. At this time the airport website is showing the crash is not impacting any commercial flights, arrivals or departures.

