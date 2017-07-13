Thursday's Weather: Partly cloudy with another chance for aftern - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Thursday's Weather: Partly cloudy with another chance for afternoon showers & thundershowers. Highs in the lower to mid 90s

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) -

Good Thursday morning, East Texas!  Another warm, humid start with temperatures in the mid 70s this morning.  Partly cloudy skies this afternoon and the going forecast continues with chances for afternoon showers and thundershowers.  Heavy downpours are possible along with lightning and gusty winds.  Not everyone will see the rain, but at least a few showers are expected to develop during the mid afternoon hours and dissipate by evening.  Afternoon high temperatures will once again reach the lower to mid 90s.  Once you factor in the high humidity, those temperatures will feel more like the mid to upper 90s.  Partly cloudy again tomorrow with more chances for afternoon showers and thundershowers.  Temperatures in the mid 70s tomorrow morning and the lower to mid 90s tomorrow afternoon.  A weak cold front moves into East Texas this weekend.  Don't expect a big cool down, but the chances for rain will increase and become likely for many places by late Saturday.  Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms off and on throughout the weekend with increased rain chances lasting into early next week.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Tyler Fire Department extinguishes burning car in mall parking lot

    Tyler Fire Department extinguishes burning car in mall parking lot

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 11:39 PM EDT2017-07-13 03:39:58 GMT

    A fire in a mall parking lot was extinguished of by Tyler firefighters on Wednesday night. 

    More >>

    A fire in a mall parking lot was extinguished of by Tyler firefighters on Wednesday night. 

    More >>

  • Grand Saline police chief on administrative leave

    Grand Saline police chief on administrative leave

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 11:00 PM EDT2017-07-13 03:00:56 GMT
    (Source: Grand Saline Police Dept. YouTube channel)(Source: Grand Saline Police Dept. YouTube channel)

    The Police Chief of the Grand Saline Police Department is currently on administrative leave.  

    More >>

    The Police Chief of the Grand Saline Police Department is currently on administrative leave.  

    More >>

  • City of Tyler declares July 12, 2017 Whitney Simmons Day

    City of Tyler declares July 12, 2017 Whitney Simmons Day

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 10:26 PM EDT2017-07-13 02:26:48 GMT
    Whitney Simmons is honored by the city of Tyler.Whitney Simmons is honored by the city of Tyler.

    On the calendar, this is Wednesday July 12th, 2017. But in the Rose City, there's a little more to it. Prior to this Wednesday mornings city council meeting, Tyler mayor Martin Heines declared July 12, 2017 as Whitney Simmons Day. The former UT-Tyler track and field star and seven-time All American had an amazing four-year career, and this honor caps it in style.

    More >>

    On the calendar, this is Wednesday July 12th, 2017. But in the Rose City, there's a little more to it. Prior to this Wednesday mornings city council meeting, Tyler mayor Martin Heines declared July 12, 2017 as Whitney Simmons Day. The former UT-Tyler track and field star and seven-time All American had an amazing four-year career, and this honor caps it in style.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly