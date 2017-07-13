Thursday's Weather: Partly cloudy with another chance for afternoon showers & thundershowers. Highs in the lower to mid 90s

Good Thursday morning, East Texas! Another warm, humid start with temperatures in the mid 70s this morning. Partly cloudy skies this afternoon and the going forecast continues with chances for afternoon showers and thundershowers. Heavy downpours are possible along with lightning and gusty winds. Not everyone will see the rain, but at least a few showers are expected to develop during the mid afternoon hours and dissipate by evening. Afternoon high temperatures will once again reach the lower to mid 90s. Once you factor in the high humidity, those temperatures will feel more like the mid to upper 90s. Partly cloudy again tomorrow with more chances for afternoon showers and thundershowers. Temperatures in the mid 70s tomorrow morning and the lower to mid 90s tomorrow afternoon. A weak cold front moves into East Texas this weekend. Don't expect a big cool down, but the chances for rain will increase and become likely for many places by late Saturday. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms off and on throughout the weekend with increased rain chances lasting into early next week.

