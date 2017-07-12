Tyler Fire Department extinguishes burning car in mall parking lot

A fire in a mall parking lot was extinguished of by Tyler firefighters on Wednesday night.



Tyler fire officials say that they responded to the fire in the Broadway Square Mall parking lot near Dillards. The fire occurred after closing time a the mall, at around 9:30 p.m.



Fire officials say that no one was hurt in the fire, and it is unknown what caused the car to catch on fire. One fire truck responded from Station 1 and was able to extinguish the fire without injury or further incident.



[Viewer video and photos submitted by Craig Licciardi]



