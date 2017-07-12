City of Tyler declares July 12, 2017 Whitney Simmons Day

On the calendar, this is Wednesday July 12th, 2017. But in the Rose City, there's a little more to it.

Prior to this Wednesday mornings city council meeting, Tyler mayor Martin Heines declared July 12, 2017 as Whitney Simmons Day. The former UT-Tyler track and field star and seven-time All American had an amazing four-year career, and this honor caps it in style.

Simmons set a new Division III 3 hammer throw record as a senior, and went onto win a national title, which was her third national championship

The White Oak native and recent American Southwest Conference female athlete of the year has her eyes set on the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. But for now, Simmons is relishing her achievements.



