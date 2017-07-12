East Texas chief on leave

Things are tense in the city of Grand Saline. The police chief is on administrative leave and a Texas police association is investigating several complaints that have been lodged against him. Sophia Constantine has a new report at 10 that explores how the city is dealing with these challenges.
Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto will have a new forecast for you at 10. He's tracking the possibility of rain.
Jennifer Hines is joining us tonight with a new Gift of Love report. She's introducing us to Jarius, who is looking for his own forever family.
The Police Chief of the Grand Saline Police Department is currently on administrative leave.More >>
The Police Chief of the Grand Saline Police Department is currently on administrative leave.More >>
On the calendar, this is Wednesday July 12th, 2017. But in the Rose City, there's a little more to it. Prior to this Wednesday mornings city council meeting, Tyler mayor Martin Heines declared July 12, 2017 as Whitney Simmons Day. The former UT-Tyler track and field star and seven-time All American had an amazing four-year career, and this honor caps it in style.More >>
On the calendar, this is Wednesday July 12th, 2017. But in the Rose City, there's a little more to it. Prior to this Wednesday mornings city council meeting, Tyler mayor Martin Heines declared July 12, 2017 as Whitney Simmons Day. The former UT-Tyler track and field star and seven-time All American had an amazing four-year career, and this honor caps it in style.More >>
In addition to Travin Howard and Keke Coutee, Whitehouse product and Texas Tech wide receiver Dylan Cantrell will also be at Big 12 media days. The spotlight for East Texans doesn't stop there. Stephen F. Austin has announced its attendees for next Thursday's Southland Conference media day in Houston and Tamrick Pace will be there.More >>
In addition to Travin Howard and Keke Coutee, Whitehouse product and Texas Tech wide receiver Dylan Cantrell will also be at Big 12 media days. The spotlight for East Texans doesn't stop there. Stephen F. Austin has announced its attendees for next Thursday's Southland Conference media day in Houston and Tamrick Pace will be there.More >>
East Texans Travin Howard and Keke Coutee have a lot of hype to live up to in the upcoming 2017 college football season. The Longview product and former Lufkin Panther will each be present at Big 12 media days next Monday with their respective team. On Wednesday, both were named to the Preseason All-Big 12 team.More >>
East Texans Travin Howard and Keke Coutee have a lot of hype to live up to in the upcoming 2017 college football season. The Longview product and former Lufkin Panther will each be present at Big 12 media days next Monday with their respective team. On Wednesday, both were named to the Preseason All-Big 12 team.More >>
A patient who had been taken to Good Shepherd Hospital in Longview walked out of the emergency room and drove off in an ambulance.More >>
A patient who had been taken to Good Shepherd Hospital in Longview walked out of the emergency room and drove off in an ambulance.More >>