East Texas chief on leave - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

East Texas chief on leave

Things are tense in the city of Grand Saline.  The police chief is on administrative leave and a Texas police association is investigating several complaints that have been lodged against him.  Sophia Constantine has a new report at 10 that explores how the city is dealing with these challenges.

Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto will have a new forecast for you at 10.  He's tracking the possibility of rain.

Jennifer Hines is joining us tonight with a new Gift of Love report.  She's introducing us to Jarius, who is looking for his own forever family.
 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Grand Saline police chief on administrative leave

    Grand Saline police chief on administrative leave

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 11:00 PM EDT2017-07-13 03:00:56 GMT
    (Source: Grand Saline Police Dept. YouTube channel)(Source: Grand Saline Police Dept. YouTube channel)

    The Police Chief of the Grand Saline Police Department is currently on administrative leave.  

    More >>

    The Police Chief of the Grand Saline Police Department is currently on administrative leave.  

    More >>

  • City of Tyler declares July 12, 2017 Whitney Simmons Day

    City of Tyler declares July 12, 2017 Whitney Simmons Day

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 10:26 PM EDT2017-07-13 02:26:48 GMT
    Whitney Simmons is honored by the city of Tyler.Whitney Simmons is honored by the city of Tyler.

    On the calendar, this is Wednesday July 12th, 2017. But in the Rose City, there's a little more to it. Prior to this Wednesday mornings city council meeting, Tyler mayor Martin Heines declared July 12, 2017 as Whitney Simmons Day. The former UT-Tyler track and field star and seven-time All American had an amazing four-year career, and this honor caps it in style.

    More >>

    On the calendar, this is Wednesday July 12th, 2017. But in the Rose City, there's a little more to it. Prior to this Wednesday mornings city council meeting, Tyler mayor Martin Heines declared July 12, 2017 as Whitney Simmons Day. The former UT-Tyler track and field star and seven-time All American had an amazing four-year career, and this honor caps it in style.

    More >>

  • East Texan Tamrick Pace set to attend Southland Conference media day for SFA

    East Texan Tamrick Pace set to attend Southland Conference media day for SFA

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 10:19 PM EDT2017-07-13 02:19:22 GMT
    Tamrick Pace to attend Southland Conference media day.Tamrick Pace to attend Southland Conference media day.

    In addition to Travin Howard and Keke Coutee, Whitehouse product and Texas Tech wide receiver Dylan Cantrell will also be at Big 12 media days. The spotlight for East Texans doesn't stop there. Stephen F. Austin has announced its attendees for next Thursday's Southland Conference media day in Houston and Tamrick Pace will be there.

    More >>

    In addition to Travin Howard and Keke Coutee, Whitehouse product and Texas Tech wide receiver Dylan Cantrell will also be at Big 12 media days. The spotlight for East Texans doesn't stop there. Stephen F. Austin has announced its attendees for next Thursday's Southland Conference media day in Houston and Tamrick Pace will be there.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly