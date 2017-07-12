East Texan Tamrick Pace set to attend Southland Conference media - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

East Texan Tamrick Pace set to attend Southland Conference media day for SFA

BROWNSBORO, TX (KLTV) -

In addition to Travin Howard and Keke Coutee, Whitehouse product and Texas Tech wide receiver Dylan Cantrell will also be at Big 12 media days.

The spotlight for East Texans doesn't stop there. Stephen F. Austin has announced its attendees for next Thursday's Southland Conference media day in Houston and Tamrick Pace will be there.

The former Brownsboro Bear led the Jacks in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns in 2016. Pace ranks second all-time in program history among
freshman in each category.

    Keke Coutee has been named to the preseason All-Big 12 team.

    East Texans Travin Howard and Keke Coutee have a lot of hype to live up to in the upcoming 2017 college football season. The Longview product and former Lufkin Panther will each be present at Big 12 media days next Monday with their respective team. On Wednesday, both were named to the Preseason All-Big 12 team.

    Gus Malzahn and Kevin Sumlin got their Southeastern Conference head coaching tenures off to blazing starts.More >>
