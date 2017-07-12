Pair of East Texans named to preseason All-Big 12 team - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Pair of East Texans named to preseason All-Big 12 team

Keke Coutee has been named to the preseason All-Big 12 team.
LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) -

East Texans Travin Howard and Keke Coutee have a lot of hype to live up to in the upcoming 2017 college football season.

The Longview product and former Lufkin Panther will each be present at Big 12 media days next Monday with their respective team.

On Wednesday, both were named to the Preseason All-Big 12 team that is voted on by the media. Set to be a senior, Howard has led TCU in tackles the
past two seasons and was recently named to the Bednarik Award watch list. the linebacker made first team All-Big 12 in 2016 after leading the league in takedowns.

Coutee meanwhile will be a junior at Texas Tech. The wide receiver burst onto scene last year and was the Red raiders second leading receiver with 890 yards and seven touchdowns.

