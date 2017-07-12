Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott wins ESPY award

Host of the 2017 ESPYS Wednesday night in Los Angeles, which celebrates the best in sports,

two-time Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning kicked off the show with some pretty decent jokes.

Once the awards started being handed out though, a Cowboys player was the first to the podium.

Quarterback Dak Prescott won the best breakthrough athlete award for tying an NFL rookie record with 13 wins last year, and leading Dallas

to an NFC East title.

The fourth-round pick also won offensive rookie of the year honors following the 2016 season where he had 27 total touchdowns and only four interceptions.



