Courthouse shooting to survivor to receive kidney from Smith County detective

A detective became an organ donor to help save one of Smith County's finest. Detective Sherman Dollision was shot multiple times during the Smith County Courthouse shooting in 2005. He's since been plagued with medical issues as result of his injuries, and is awaiting a kidney transplant.

Bullet holes etched into the stone of the Smith County Courthouse, small but significant reminders of the fatal shooting that happened here back in 2005.

"It was a tough day for all of us," said Detective Ron Rathbun.

Detective Sherman Dollision spoke with KLTV on the 10th anniversary of the shooting.



"I just kind of laid down because at that time I'd accepted [that] this is the end," Dollison said in a 2015 interview.



It was in that moment the fight for his life began. He would eventually return to work.



"He doesn't ask for anything. He never complains. He is a standup guy, he really is," Rathbun said



His medical struggles would also persist, requiring continuous treatment over the past 12 years. Now on dialysis, Dollison is in need of a kidney transplant.



"It's been tough to see what he's been going through,” Rathbun said.



The match he needed for the surgery was surprisingly close.



"Their offices are side-by-side back here in this building," Rathbun said.



After being tested, Smith County Detective Josh Hill has decided to give Dollison one of his kidneys.



"Josh showed there is no bounds in what we'll do for each other. No limits," Rathbun said.



The Smith County Sheriff's Office is partnering with Carter Blood Care and hosting a blood drive this Friday. The blood drive will honor of both detectives since blood will be needed for both surgeries.



They are asking the community to come out and donate blood at the Smith County Sheriff's Administration Building from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

