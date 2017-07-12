New soup kitchen opens in Tyler

The Police Chief of the Grand Saline Police Department is currently on administrative leave.More >>
A detective became an organ donor to help save one of Smith County's finest.More >>
St. Vincent de Paul, a national organization that helps the needy, joined forces with the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception to open a brand new soup kitchen in Tyler.More >>
The Tyler City Council amended the city’s noise ordinance during their regular meeting Wednesday.More >>
A 23-year-old Tyler man was arrested at the Smith County Courthouse this morning, after showing up with a beer in his hand.More >>
