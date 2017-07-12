New soup kitchen opens in Tyler

St. Vincent de Paul, a national organization that helps the needy, joined forces with the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception to open a brand new soup kitchen in Tyler. After six months of planning, the ‘Feed My Lambs’ soup kitchen opened its doors for the first time Wednesday, serving hot meals out of the cathedral's kitchen.

Coordinators of the soup kitchen took the time to talk with their guests to see if they could meet any of their other needs, and make them feel more comfortable.

“We didn't want to be some typical soup kitchen were you come through a line and they plop the food on your plate,” said Mike Allgaier, the president of St. Vincent de Paul. “We wanted that interaction, we wanted those folks to feel like, you know, they're sitting in a restaurant."

The kitchen will serve a hot meal to anyone in need every Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.



“This is time for you to take to just kick back and enjoy, relax a little bit and let us serve you. It’s a way we can help people maintain their human dignity," says Kim Coburn, the kitchens coordinator.

The soup kitchen already has plenty of volunteers, but those wanting to help can donate any gently used kitchen ware to the cathedral.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All Rights Reserved.