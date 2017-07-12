Tyler's noise ordinance defines what's too loud

The Tyler City Council amended the city’s noise ordinance during their regular meeting Wednesday.

The ordinance will now include a definition of how loud is loud, and what defines the 75 decibels threshold.

City spokesperson Jenny Wells said the issue is a work in progress, and the council will review the noise ordinance in a year. The issue was brought to the council out of concern from residents that live in close proximity to outdoor events that feature music.

The ordinance also applies to vehicles.

