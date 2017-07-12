Tyler man brings beer to jury duty, leaves in handcuffs

A 23-year-old Tyler man was arrested at the Smith County Courthouse this morning, after showing up with a beer in his hand.

Taylor Huckaby, of Tyler, reportedly showed up to the courthouse this morning and was slurring his speech and was unstable on his feet.

Huckaby was reportedly carrying a large cup. Deputies determined it was filled with beer.

Huckaby was charged with public intoxication, a Class C Misdemeanor, and was taken to the Smith County Jail on a $260 bond.

Huckaby was charged in January with public intoxication and again in June for a DWI.

