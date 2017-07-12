Pritchett Water Supply issues boil water notice - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Pritchett Water Supply issues boil water notice

GILMER, TX (KLTV) -

Pritchett Water Supply has issued a boil water notice.

The notice affects consumers in the areas of Hwy 155 South, FM 1404, County Roads: Cherry Laurel, Chinaberry, Crabapple, Coconut, and portions of Locust.

The notice will be in effect until further notice as required by TCEQ.

