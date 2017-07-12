Grand Saline police chief on administrative leave

The police chief of the Grand Saline Police Department is currently on administrative leave.

Wednesday, the department confirmed with KLTV that Justin Collins is currently on leave.

Texas Municipal Police Association Executive Director, Kevin Lawrence, says all the information the association has received from Grand Saline police officers has now been sent to the Van Zandt County District Attorney, the Texas Rangers, and the Grand Saline City Council.

Lawrence says numerous complaints have been filed against Collins including criminal allegations, fraud, violation of city policies, and more.

Details are limited at this time. KLTV is reaching out to the District Attorney's office and is working to obtain more information into the investigation.

