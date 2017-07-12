Police: Man who stole ambulance in Longview to be charged with theft

Police say one man is facing a charge after he stole an ambulance and led officers on a pursuit Wednesday in Longview.

Police say the man will be charged with theft over $300,000, which is a first-degree felony.

About noon, officials responded to a location on Lake Drive in response to a criminal trespassing call. When they arrived, they attempted to apprehend the suspect, who then ran into the woods.

The man later voluntarily left the woods and was transported to Good Shepherd Hospital. According to Sgt. Shane McCarter, with the Longview Police Department, he refused treatment, left the hospital and then fled in the ambulance.

After a short pursuit, the driver stopped near the intersection of Methvin and High streets.

A fire marshal responded to the scene and held the driver until police arrived. The man was then detained.

Police believe the man was under the influence of a substance but they did not find any drugs on him.

