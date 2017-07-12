Teachers rally to address legislative concerns

A teachers rally is being held Wednesday morning to address legislative concerns.

The rally is being held on the front lawn of the Gregg County Courthouse.

Teachers are addressing multiple concerns including TRS Health Care Benefits; protection of pension; the need for a cost of living raise; public school salaries; vouchers; school funding & more.

All active and retired public school employees were encouraged to attend, as well as friends and family.

The teachers are trying to make their concerns public before the special session in hopes that the legislature will respond positively.

All teachers were asked to wear red and to make signs.

