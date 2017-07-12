City of Tyler unveils Rose Complex master plan

The City of Tyler is discussing plans to remodel the Rose Complex.

Officials discussed proposed changes during a Tuesday council meeting Tuesday at city hall.

The new master plan calls for a green space where Harvey Hall currently sits, a new park and a place for food trucks to congregate. If approved, Harvey Hall would be moved to another location on the property.

Plans call for the city to "capitalize on the Rose Garden as a tourist attraction."

ADA improvements are also on tap. These changes would improve accessibility, the city said in a post on a social media account.

The city is not asking for funding to be approved Tuesday, just for councilmembers' OK to go forward with the master plan. The complex is a 20-year project, city officials say.

"This is a long-term plan," Mayor Martin Heines says.

A sports zone will include football stadium, baseball field and a new softball field where the Fire Training Facility is currently located. — City of Tyler, Texas (@CityofTyler) July 12, 2017

