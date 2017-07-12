Man sentenced for revealing himself to female student at TJC

The man arrested for revealing himself to a female student at TJC has been convicted and sentenced.

Fabian Sewell, 24, was sentenced on Tuesday in a Smith County courtroom to 150 days in Jail.

Sewell was arrested for indecent exposure in November of 2016 by TJC Campus Police after police conducted an investigation regarding the incident that happened on Friday, Oct. 28, inside Vaughn Library.

Campus police say a female victim was sitting on a bench inside Vaughn Library when a man sat down beside her and exposed himself to her.

Several factors aided the investigation. Those factors include the victim’s immediate report to TJC campus police, surveillance cameras in place on campus that allowed TJC police to track the suspect to his vehicle, and a witness that recognized the individual after receiving the alert.

