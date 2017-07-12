Kaufman Police searching for woman caught shoplifting with child - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Kaufman Police searching for woman caught shoplifting with child, attempted to run over loss prevention officer

Megan Boulter (Source: Kaufman Police) Megan Boulter (Source: Kaufman Police)
KAUFMAN, TX (KLTV) -

Kaufman police are searching for a woman, on the run, charged with aggravated robbery and child endangerment.

Megan Boulter, is believed to be hiding out and moving between Kaufman, Van Zandt County and Dallas County.

According to Kaufman Police, Boulter was caught shoplifting at a Walmart with her 5-year-old daughter. A loss prevention officer attempted to stop Boulter and she took off running for her vehicle, with her daughter in tow. She started to speed out of the parking lot, and the loss prevention officer followed her, trying to get a license plate number. Kaufman Police say Boulter then through the gear of her vehicle in reverse and tried to run over the loss prevention officer.

Crandall Police later spotted Boulter's vehicle on Highway 175 and attempted to pull her over. Boulter took off at speeds of over 90 miles per hour, passing cars on the shoulder of the Highway. Crandall Police called off the pursuit because of the child inside the vehicle. 

Boulter is still on the run and is reported to have a male friend aiding her. 

Kaufman Police have released photos of Boulter in hopes that someone will recognize her. 

If you know where Boulter is located, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-877-TIPS-KCC (1-877-847-7522) or call Kaufman Police Department Criminal Investigators at 972-932-3094.

