Henderson County man arrested on multiple charges after foot chase

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Jeremy Meeks. (Source: Henderson County Jail) Jeremy Meeks. (Source: Henderson County Jail)
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

A Henderson County man was arrested for possession of drugs and other outstanding warrants after a short foot chase.

Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse says one of his deputies spotted Jeremy Meeks,33, in a vehicle on Welch Lane Tuesday evening.

According to Sheriff Hillhouse, Meeks was wanted on outstanding warrants for assault family violence and criminal trespassing of a habitation.

Hillhouse says, when the deputy stopped the vehicle, Meeks fled into a nearby wooded area. After a short foot chase, the deputy caught Meeks who attempted to hide several items from his pockets under leaves on the ground.

The deputy found multiple plastic baggies commonly used for the sale of narcotics, as well as several baggies containing a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine.

Meeks was charged with felony manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence and evading arrest. 

He also faces charges for the outstanding warrants for assault and criminal trespassing. 

