Wednesday's Weather: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a slight chance for afternoon showers. Highs in the lower 90s

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) -

Good Wednesday morning, East Texas!  Fair skies with warm, humid conditions this morning.  Skies become partly cloudy again this afternoon with another slight chance for one or two isolated showers or thundershowers.  Not everyone will see the rain, but a few showers are definitely possible.  Any showers that develop will dissipate this evening with mostly clear skies overnight and temperatures dropping into the mid 70s by tomorrow morning.  Partly cloudy again for both Thursday and Friday with high temperatures reaching the mid 90s in many places by the end of the week.  Slight chances for showers will continue for both Thursday and Friday afternoon.  A slightly increased chance for rain this weekend as a weak cold front approaches East Texas from the north.  There's still a question as to whether or not the front will move completely through East Texas before washing out, which means there won't be much of a cool down.  However, the front will stir up the atmosphere enough to increase the chances for rain both Saturday and Sunday.  Rain chances continue into early next week with more very warm and humid conditions.

