Traylor talks Medlock and Bell fitting in at SMU

SMU Assistant Head Coach Jeff Traylor is in town for the 11th annual East Texas Passing Academy. And he took a opportunity to talk about to camp alumni who now play for him in Dallas.
According to Coach Traylor, Arp native Kayce Medlock and former Gorman receiver Judah Bell are meshing well with the mustangs offense.
Both Medlock and Bell will be freshman this season, and could find their way into the starting rotation.
Coach Traylor says the two have bought in to the SMU way and will be great assets to the "Pony-Up" movement.
