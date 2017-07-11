Texas A&M Commerce host "Camp with the Champs" in Tyler

Today, Texas A&M Commerce rolled into town hosting their "Camp With the Champs" at Rose Stadium.



The Lions are back to back to back Lone Star Conference Champions and are looking for the best East Texas has to offer; to continue their tradition of being one of the top division two universities in the country.



Athletes from across the region and even the DFW area went through multiple combine drills before showing off what they could do with a ball in their hands.

Lions Head Coach Colby Carthel says East Texas is their backyard and they want to keep beast of the east in navy and gold.

