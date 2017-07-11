John Tyler gets a shot at redemption for 7-on-7 season

The John Tyler Lions failed to qualify for the 7-on-7 State Tournament, but their season is not over. The Lions will have a chance at redemption this weekend at The Star in Frisco, playing in the USA Football 7-on-7 National Invite.

In the southern championship series 16 teams were chosen from Arkansas, Louisiana, Kansas, Oklahoma, and of course Texas.

The Lions will compete in "Pool B", with their first match-up against Cedar Hill.

It came as a shock to many when John Tyler was knocked out of the state competition, but now that they have a second chance to prove they are competitive, they are ready to make a statement.

