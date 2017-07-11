Homeowner put on notice - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Homeowner put on notice

It's not often it happens but an East Texas woman's yard led officials to summon her to court.  Francesca Washington has a new report that shows you what it took to get Smith County to step in and say a private yard is a public nuisance.

It's been a hot and wet week, off and on for East Texas.  Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto will let you know if that trend will continue.  He will have a new forecast for you at 10.

We'll also have a new report on what's next in the investigation into what happened to a man found dead on Lake Sam Rayburn.


 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Texas A&M Commerce host "Camp with the Champs" in Tyler

    Texas A&M Commerce host "Camp with the Champs" in Tyler

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 11:07 PM EDT2017-07-12 03:07:40 GMT
    KLTV StaffKLTV Staff
    Today, Texas A&M Commerce rolled into town hosting their "Camp With the Champs" at Rose Stadium.    The Lions are back to back to back Lone Star Conference Champions and are looking for the best East Texas has to offer; to continue their tradition of being one of the top division two universities in the country.     Athletes from across the region and even the DFW area went through multiple combine drills before showing off what they could...More >>
    Today, Texas A&M Commerce rolled into town hosting their "Camp With the Champs" at Rose Stadium.    The Lions are back to back to back Lone Star Conference Champions and are looking for the best East Texas has to offer; to continue their tradition of being one of the top division two universities in the country.     Athletes from across the region and even the DFW area went through multiple combine drills before showing off what they could...More >>

  • John Tyler gets a shot at redemption for 7-on-7 season

    John Tyler gets a shot at redemption for 7-on-7 season

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 11:03 PM EDT2017-07-12 03:03:33 GMT
    KLTV StaffKLTV Staff
    The John Tyler Lions failed to qualify for the 7-on-7 State Tournament, but their season is not over. The Lions will have a chance at redemption this weekend at The Star in Frisco, playing in the USA Football 7-on-7 National Invite.  In the southern championship series 16 teams were chosen from Arkansas, Louisiana, Kansas, Oklahoma, and of course Texas.  The Lions will compete in "Pool B", with their first match-up against Cedar Hill.  It came as a...More >>
    The John Tyler Lions failed to qualify for the 7-on-7 State Tournament, but their season is not over. The Lions will have a chance at redemption this weekend at The Star in Frisco, playing in the USA Football 7-on-7 National Invite.  In the southern championship series 16 teams were chosen from Arkansas, Louisiana, Kansas, Oklahoma, and of course Texas.  The Lions will compete in "Pool B", with their first match-up against Cedar Hill.  It came as a...More >>

  • East Texans do their best bovine impersonations for free Chik-fil-A

    East Texans do their best bovine impersonations for free Chik-fil-A

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 10:42 PM EDT2017-07-12 02:42:39 GMT
    (Source: Viewer photo)(Source: Viewer photo)

    On July 11, Chik-fil-A offered free chicken sandwiches to any customer who showed up dressed as a cow, and they came out in droves (or should we say herds?)

    More >>

    On July 11, Chik-fil-A offered free chicken sandwiches to any customer who showed up dressed as a cow, and they came out in droves (or should we say herds?)

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly