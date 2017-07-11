Homeowner put on notice

It's not often it happens but an East Texas woman's yard led officials to summon her to court. Francesca Washington has a new report that shows you what it took to get Smith County to step in and say a private yard is a public nuisance.
It's been a hot and wet week, off and on for East Texas. Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto will let you know if that trend will continue. He will have a new forecast for you at 10.
We'll also have a new report on what's next in the investigation into what happened to a man found dead on Lake Sam Rayburn.
On July 11, Chik-fil-A offered free chicken sandwiches to any customer who showed up dressed as a cow, and they came out in droves (or should we say herds?)
Legislation named for a woman murdered in a Marshall hotel could pass the U.S. Senate today after a favorable recommendation was returned Monday by the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation.
Firefighters at a station in Kilgore took a cue from all those DIY home renovation shows and upgraded their station themselves.
