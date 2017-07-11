East Texans do their best bovine impersonations for free Chik-fi - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

East Texans do their best bovine impersonations for free Chik-fil-A

By Stephanie Frazier, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Viewer photo) (Source: Viewer photo)
(Source: Viewer photo) (Source: Viewer photo)
KLTV -

East Texans are well-known for their love of Chik-fil-A's brand of chicken sandwiches. Just drive by any location around lunchtime and you'll see the line of traffic stretches around the building...sometimes more than once.

On July 11, Chik-fil-A offered free chicken sandwiches to any customer who showed up dressed as a cow, and they came out in droves (or should we say herds?)

Send us your photos from Chik-fil-A Day if you dressed up! Send them to news@kltv.com.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly