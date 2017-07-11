Meeting held to help improve Tyler Public Transportation

The state of one East Texas woman's yard landed has landed her in court.More >>
An Upshur County man was sentenced to 35 years in prison after pleading guilty to a first and third-degree felony.More >>
Legislation named for a woman murdered in a Marshall hotel could pass the U.S. Senate today after a favorable recommendation was returned Monday by the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation.More >>
DPS confirms a multi-vehicle accident on the interstate is causing massive traffic delays Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Hop onto Instagram and search Patrick Dempsey, and one of the first photos in the former Grey's Anatomy star's feed is a collage of him eating a banana cream pie, made by Jan Gowin.More >>
