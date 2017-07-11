Meeting held to help improve Tyler Public Transportation

Improving public transportation is the goal of public meeting for one East Texas city.

The meeting is happened Tuesday between "Tyler Transit" and the Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization. The purpose of the meeting was to hear from the public about what more can be done to make their bus riding experience better.

We took a ride on the bus as riders shared their frustrations and hopes of improvement for the transit system. On the bus and moving right along.

It's a service many like Phyllis Perkins-Roy depend on.

"I have to travel this five days a week," says Perkins-Roy.

Aside from having a generally positive experience there are things that would help.

"To me on certain routes they need an extra bus," says Perkins-Roy.

Perkins-Roy is also concerned about the time it takes on and off the bus.

"And if they can accommodate it to make them shorter on certain routes, that would be amazing," says Perkins-Roy.

The public meeting includes amendments to help enhance the city's plan to improve this bus ride over the next three years.

"We would like to improve the timing," says Tyler Director of Transportation Russ Jackson. A lot of times you get a bus hung up in traffic, you're extending the wait times for the patron."

It’s an issue that bus rider Magda Rodriguez also sees.



"I depend on the public transportation, a hundred percent so yes I would love to see a couple of buses per route," says Rodriguez.



She's from a city where buses run a lot more frequently, and she says it could be easier.



"It took a lot of time trying to figure out how to go from one route to another," says Rodriguez.

Those are all things the city is trying to address, trying to figure out what best serves the people to help those like Perkins-Roy and Rodriguez with the transportation they need.

Tuesday’s meeting kicks off a ten day public comment period to respond to the "Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization's" amendments and to add any other comment.

