Dog returns to ETX after surgeries, rehab following April tornadoes

An East Texas family member has returned home after two surgeries and over two months of rehab following the April 29 tornadoes.

Rex has been a family dog for the Easley family for the past 11 years. He was thrown from the Easley’s home during the tornadoes and received some life threatening injuries.

“His front leg up at the shoulder had been shattered in eight pieces and the back leg on the same side, the knee had been dislocated,” said Sandi Walker with Second Chance Farm.

Rex has spent the past two months at Second Chance Farm where he received two surgeries; one to amputate one of his front legs, and the other to place a pin in one of his back legs.

His medical treatment and rehab totaled about $4,000, but the Easley family didn’t have to pay a dime. Second Chance Farm shared the dog's recovery story on their Facebook page, and the donations started rolling in.



“They came in from all over the world. We got enough money to cover everything, his surgery, his after-care, it covered it all,” said Walker.

After over over two months at Second Chance Farm, Rex has finally returned home to East Texas.



“He is not the dog that he was before, but he's definitely a lot better than I found him, and I’m definitely happy to see him… Hopefully I'll get some more years out of him because he's one of the best dogs I’ve ever had, " said Cody Easley.

Cody says the Second Chance Farm has offered long-term rehab as needed, and a wheelchair if necessary.

