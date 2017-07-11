Man sentenced to 35 years for drugs, evading arrest in Upshur County

An Upshur County man was sentenced to 35 years in prison after pleading guilty to a first and third-degree felony.

According to the Upshur County Criminal District Attorney, on Friday, July 7, Tracey Wayne Evans, 53, from Big Sandy, pled guilty to a 25-year prison sentence for the first-degree felony offense of possession of a controlled substance, with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

Evans also pleaded guilty to a 10-year prison sentence for the third-degree felony offense of evading arrest/detention with a vehicle and deadly weapon.

The defendant was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped for a defective brake light on November 20, 2016, by Officer Bradley with the Gilmer Police Department.

