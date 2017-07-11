Man sentenced to 35 years for drugs, evading arrest in Upshur Co - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Man sentenced to 35 years for drugs, evading arrest in Upshur County

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Tracey Wayne Evans (Source: Upshur County Jail records) Tracey Wayne Evans (Source: Upshur County Jail records)
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

An Upshur County man was sentenced to 35 years in prison after pleading guilty to a first and third-degree felony. 

According to the Upshur County Criminal District Attorney, on Friday, July 7,  Tracey Wayne Evans, 53, from Big Sandy, pled guilty to a 25-year prison sentence for the first-degree felony offense of possession of a controlled substance,  with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

Evans also pleaded guilty to a 10-year prison sentence for the third-degree felony offense of evading arrest/detention with a vehicle and deadly weapon.

The defendant was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped for a defective brake light on November 20, 2016, by Officer Bradley with the Gilmer Police Department.

