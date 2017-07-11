Traffic alert: Two-vehicle wreck causing major traffic delays on I-20 near FM 849

DPS confirms a multi-vehicle accident on the interstate is causing massive traffic delays Tuesday afternoon.
The wreck occurred on I-20 near Fm 849.
Officials say there are injuries. The extent of those injuries is not known at this time.
We're told traffic is backed up in the Eastbound lanes of I-20. DPS is encouraging drivers to seek alternative routes if possible.
