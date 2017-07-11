Help improve Tyler's public transportation

A 10-day public comment period, from July 11-21, will be allowed for revision of the Transportation Improvement Program, which will be considered for adoption at the MPO Policy Committee Meeting at 2 p.m. July 27.

A copy of the Transportation Improvement Program, is available for review at the MPO office, 423 W. Ferguson St., as well as online.



Residents also will be able to provide feedback by contacting the MPO at mpo@tylertexas.com or by calling 903-531-1175, ext. 5.

