Speeding juveniles hit curb, flip car in Longview

Longview police noticed a speeding car on Loop 281 on Tuesday, and attempted to pull the car over.



However, they say the car did not stop. Police followed them, but not at high speed, which is against their policy, they said. The car turned down Birdsong headed eastbound, and disappeared.



A short time later, 911 dispatch received a call from the car. It was the juveniles, now saying that they had wrecked the car and needed help. They had hit a curb, which caused the car to flip and go off road into the woods, police said.



The juveniles were detained and given citations, but were not arrested. The car was pulled from the woods; apparently, it was a vehicle one of the juveniles had borrowed from a sibling, police said.



Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

