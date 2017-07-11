Public nuisance yard lands Smith County woman in court

The state of one East Texas woman's yard landed has landed her in court. Her home is in the 16000 block of Echo Glen Drive in Smith County.

She and her son were subpoenaed to the Smith County's Commissioner's Court Tuesday after her property was deemed a public nuisance.



“It’s either a health or safety issue for the public is what we are trying to do," said Environmental Deputy Mike Burton.



Burton noted several unregistered vehicles in the driveway



"If a child was to get in the car and locked into it nobody could even see them," Burton said.



Standing water and high grass are also major concerns. Deputy Burton started leaving notices about the problem back in September of 2016. After nothing was a done the district attorney sent a certified letter to the home.

"It takes a lot of work to get here if you're here," said Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran.



Garrett told the court her health prevented her from doing the work.



"We had an issue where I was sick and out of work for quite a while," Garrett said.



But Garrett said she's already made big improvements.



"I got a weed eater but the weed eater is not strong enough and it keep breaking. Even with the stronger blades on it, it kept breaking. I am trying to get this done, like I said I work nights," Garrett said.



Burton said he could write Garrett a ticket every day until it's clean and if nothing changes the county could even put a lien on Garrett's home. A reality he hope serves as a reminder for other homeowners.



"Keep your property clean keep it mowed pick up your litter," Burton said.



The case will be in recess until July 25. During that time Garrett is expected to get her property cleaned.

Garrett’s son, who is also a resident at the home, did not show up to court. County Judge Nathaniel Moran said if he doesn't show up on the 25th he could be held in contempt and jailed.

