ETX family top five finalists to win boat from Cabela's, need your vote

An East Texas Family may soon be the owners of a new boat, but they need your help.

Vote Here for The West Family.

Cabela's is hosting a nationwide competition to win a new Ranger bass boat. Individuals were asked to submit their "best fishing photo" using the #Cabelasboat and #giveaway on Instagram or Twitter. Contestants were also asked to explain why fishing was so important to them.

The West family, who live in Lindale, shared a photo of dad, Logan West and his two and a half-year-old daughter, Cameron. Dad and daughter are sharing a kiss with Cameron's first ever catch, a bass! Mom, Brittany West, @Bpaigewest tells KLTV she is due with their second daughter any day now. The family has a great love for fishing and it's something they love to do as a family.

Cabela's chose the West's photo and they are now one of the top 5 finalists.

Today is the last day to vote. The poll closes at 11:59 p.m.

