Teenager jailed after bike theft, attempted sexual assault near Tyler school

A teenager is in jail after police said he attempted to sexually assault a female near an elementary school.

According to the Tyler Police Department, on Monday at 7:46 p.m., police responded to the area of the 300 block of Ridgecrest Street in reference to a suspicious male who was observed stealing a bicycle.

A witness in the area of the theft was able to identify the suspect to police as Desi Griffith, 17 of Tyler who was known from school.

While officers were investigating the theft, police received a call from a female that a male had just attempted to sexually assault her near Andy Woods School.

Upon receiving the description of the suspect, police believed that he was also the same suspect who stole the bike.

According to police, the victim stated that she was walking in the neighborhood when Griffith grabbed her from behind and attempted to pull her into a secluded area near Andy Woods School in an attempt to sexually assault her.

The female victim fought back and was able to get away from him and called 911.

Officers made contact with Griffith at his residence located at 2720 S. Broadway shortly after the incident. Upon further investigation, they placed Griffith under arrest for attempted sexual assault and transported him to Smith County Jail.

Griffith is currently in jail under a $60,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.