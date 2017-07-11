Garland man charged for death of mother, son killed in wreck

Whitney McGaughey and her son were killed in the wreck ( Source: Facebook)

The driver that reportedly caused a crash that killed a mother and son, has been charged.

Terry Donte Rose, 48, of Garland is charged with two counts of criminal negligent homicide.

According to DPS, on July 7, at approximately 9:53 p.m., troopers responded to a three vehicle fatal crash on I-20 in Van Zandt County near the city of Van.

DPS officials said the preliminary crash investigation revealed that a 2014 Ford F-350, driven by Rose, was traveling east on I-20 when it struck the back of a 2004 Ford Taurus that was also eastbound. The impact caused the Taurus to crash into the back of a 2007 Audi.

A passenger identified as Whitney Brewer McGaughey, 33, was killed in the crash, she was pronounced dead by JP Scott Shinn, her body was taken to Hillards Funeral Home in Van. A 10-month-old passenger was also killed in the impact. His body was also taken to Hillards Funeral Home in Van.

Rose was not injured.

The driver of the Audi was identified as David Hemple, 44, of Bullard. Hemple was not injured in the crash.

A passenger identified as Alison Kravetz, 47, of Bullard was taken to Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler, her condition is unknown.

Another passenger was identified as Deanne Kravetz, 79, of Conroe. She was transported to Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler in stable condition.

A 10,12 and 13-year-old passenger were treated and released from Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler.

