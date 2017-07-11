San Francisco Museum of Modern Art texting pictures to people across U.S.

The San Francisco Museum of Modern Art is offering the internet a chance to interact with the museum and view works of their art via texting.
#SendMeSFMOMA is trending on social media. Anyone in the United States can send a text to 572-51 with the words "send me ..." and the Museum will text you a picture of what you're looking for from their collection.
#SendMeSFMOMA broke the internet ????https://t.co/nfnD5qgI91— SFMOMA (@SFMOMA) July 11, 2017
The Museum says on Twitter that the text is only available in the US, but the response has been so positive globally, they are looking to extend its reach.
I texted "Send me porch party" to 57271, San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, & got this image from their collection. pic.twitter.com/w1ftOQF6Vx— Joanna Taft (@joannataft) July 11, 2017
I can’t stop doing this! Txt Send Me X (I just requested rain) to 572-51 San Fran Museum of Modern Art will send image @SFMOMA #sendmesfmoma pic.twitter.com/rqCGSANqza— Lisa Rodman (@RodmanAssoc) July 11, 2017
Obsessed with @SFMOMA's artwork text-back service - have been playing with it all morning! https://t.co/GmvGYGzo7B pic.twitter.com/0anzR1RGxU— Paul Eremenko (@PaulEremenko) July 8, 2017
The museum is a non-profit organization and boasts an internationally recognized collection of modern and contemporary art. It's the first museum on the West Coast devoted solely to 20th-century art.
