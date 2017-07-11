Smith County man fires pistol in direction of neighbor, tells deputies 'If I wanted to shoot him I could have'

A neighbor dispute leads to a Smith County man in jail on charges of deadly conduct.

Miguel Angel Gaona, 38, of Lindale was arrested after deputies received a call from a neighbor that he had fired shots at them.

The incident happened in the 16,100 block of CR 431 near Lindale around 8:45 p.m on Monday.

According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, a neighbor was reportedly out in the street doing burn outs in his car and disturbing Gaona. Gaoana yelled at the neighbor to stop, words were exchanged, and his neighbor gave him a hand gesture. In response, Gaona pulled out a pistol and fired several rounds in the neighbor's general direction.

The complainant was not hit, nor was his vehicle. He did tell police he saw fire coming out of the gun.

When deputies arrived on scene, Gaona told them that he was a military person and if he wanted to shoot the man he could have.

Gaona was arrested on site and was taken to the Smith County jail. He's charged with Deadly Conduct Discharge of Firearm. His bond has not been set.

