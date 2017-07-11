Wanted Marshall man surrenders to Police

A wanted suspect thought to be armed and dangerous has surrendered to Marshall Police.

Quantravious Markez Miles, 18, surrendered to authorities just after 11 a.m. on Monday.

Miles was wanted for one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of forgery (both third-degree felonies) and one count of misdemeanor theft.

The aggravated assault charge stems from a shooting that happened on July 2 at approximately 7:13 p.m. on Sanford Street. During that incident, the victim told officers he had been driving southbound on Sanford St. and when he approached the stop sign to turn onto University Ave., a man in the vehicle behind him began shooting at his vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Miles is now in the Harrison County Jail. Bond has not yet been set.

Note: Marshall Police issued a correction this morning on Miles age. Originally Police said he was 19 years old.

