Wanted Marshall man surrenders to Police

A neighbor dispute leads to a Smith County man in jail on charges of deadly conduct.More >>
A neighbor dispute leads to a Smith County man in jail on charges of deadly conduct.More >>
A wanted suspect thought to be armed and dangerous has surrendered to Marshall Police.More >>
A wanted suspect thought to be armed and dangerous has surrendered to Marshall Police.More >>
Teams are still searching the Sam Rayburn Reservoir for a missing 57-year-old man after his empty boat was found at Smith Cove in Angelina County Sunday morning.More >>
Teams are still searching the Sam Rayburn Reservoir for a missing 57-year-old man after his empty boat was found at Smith Cove in Angelina County Sunday morning.More >>
"I was really happy when I figured out that I saved my mom and my sister and my brother,” said Anthony.More >>
"I was really happy when I figured out that I saved my mom and my sister and my brother,” said Anthony.More >>