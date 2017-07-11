Tuesday's Weather: Very warm and humid. Highs in the lower 90s. Partly cloudy with the chance for afternoon showers

Good Tuesday morning, East Texas! Fair skies this morning, becoming partly cloudy this afternoon. Light southerly winds and high temperatures reaching the lower 90s. Another chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms by late afternoon. A few places could see some heavy downpours and gusty winds with a few of these storms. Any rain will dissipate this evening with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies tonight. Mostly sunny skies to start Wednesday with temperatures in the mid-70s by morning and reaching the lower 90s by afternoon. A slight chance for a few isolated showers possible again Wednesday afternoon. More of the same for the end of the week. Thursday and Friday look very warm and humid with partly cloudy skies and slight chance for afternoon showers each day. Afternoon high temperatures will reach the lower to mid-90s for the end of the week. A weak cold front moves into the region this weekend, increasing chances of rain for both Saturday and Sunday. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms both days, especially Sunday. This will keep temperatures a little bit cooler, but afternoon highs will still reach the lower 90s in many places.

