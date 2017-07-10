ETX Passing Academy brings in top offensive talent from around the region

The 11th annual East Texas Passing Academy got underway this afternoon as quarterbacks, receivers, and tight ends all flocked to Jeff Traylor Stadium for an opportunity to learn from the best high school coaches around.

Of course the Gilmer Buckeyes coaching staff was there, but Tyler Lee, Pine Tree, Longview, and Lindale were also represented. SMU Assistant Head Coach Jeff Traylor was also present for day one, which seemed to go off without a hitch.

Athletes will continue to work out in Gilmer through Wednesday, and as Buckeyes Head Football Coach Matt Turner put it - it's East Texas and football, you can't beat that.

"We're grateful for the opportunity to be in East Texas, first of all, because we love East Texas. We love the kids of East Texas and we love football. So to be able to spend three days coaching football with kids who want to learn football, it just doesn't get a whole lot better then that," said Matt Turner, Buckeyes head coach.

"We are going to coach them all like they are our own. It's not one of those camps were you come, we take your money, and we make you feel good. We are going to get after your butt, coach you and make you better," said Jeff Traylor, SMU Assistant Head Coach and former Gilmer Head Coach.

