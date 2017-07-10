Name: Kimberly Johnson

Height: 5'4"

Weight:190

Crime: Assault family violence

Contact: (903) 586-2546

crimefighters@kltv.com

Kimberly Johnson is wanted by the Jacksonville Police Department on a charge of assault family violence, with bodily injury.

Because of the nature of the offense, JPD is not able to release a lot of information.

But if you know Johnson, or know where she might be, email us, or call (903) 586-2546.